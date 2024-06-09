Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai after London vacation; greets paparazzi at airport

Katrina Kaif is back in Mumbai after a rejuvenating vacation in London with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos capturing her arrival at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Clad in a sleek black outfit – a shirt and trousers paired with a coat – Katrina exuded effortless style. Sneakers and dark sunglasses completed her travel-chic look. The actress, ever gracious, flashed a warm smile at the paparazzi waiting for her.
Fans were quick to shower her with compliments online. One admirer remarked, “Simplicity is the best thing. She’s looking so beautiful, elegant and classy. She’s glowing.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “She’s definitely not pregnant. But she is glowing. The most gorgeous actress to ever exist.”
Katrina’s return comes amidst ongoing speculation about a potential pregnancy. Over the past few weeks, social media has been rife with rumours fuelled by videos of her London trip. Some netizens pointed to perceived changes in her appearance as evidence. The actress’s agency was forced to issue a statement urging “all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”
Regardless of the pregnancy rumours, Katrina’s return marks the resumption of her busy schedule. She was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Fans eagerly await her upcoming project, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.