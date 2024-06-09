Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai after London vacation; greets paparazzi at airport

Katrina Kaif is back in Mumbai after a rejuvenating vacation in London with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos capturing her arrival at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Clad in a sleek black outfit – a shirt and trousers paired with a coat – Katrina exuded effortless style. Sneakers and dark sunglasses completed her travel-chic look. The actress, ever gracious, flashed a warm smile at the paparazzi waiting for her.