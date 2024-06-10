Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her role in Daldal, says 'I am thrilled to headline a series like this'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen in the web series 'Daldal', has opened up about her character in the show. In Daldal, the actress will portray the challenging role of a cop. Bhumi described her character as a super achiever and a glass-ceiling breaker who rewrites the rules in a male-dominated world.

The actress said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, and a rewriter of rules in a man’s world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job, and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise, and I’m thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform like Prime Video that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world.”

Bhumi called Daldal one of her most special projects for many reasons. She has started shooting for the project and said that it’s one of her most challenging roles ever, without a shadow of a doubt.