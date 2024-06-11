Countdown starts for Sonakshi-Zaheer marriage: Sangeet to be held on June 19

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her beau Zaheer Iqbal are the latest couple in B-town to tie the knot. Ahead of their wedding on June 23, the couple will have a sangeet ceremony on June 19 in Mumbai.

According to unconfirmed reports, their sangeet ceremony will be a close-knit affair and will be held on June 19 in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two even worked together in the film Double XL, which was released in 2022 and also starred Huma Qureshi.

Rumours of their relationship began circulating in 2022 when Zaheer wrote “I love you” on social media, to which Sonakshi replied, “Love you.” Despite having been together for a long time, the duo has not spoken about their steady relationship in public. However, glimpses of the time they spend with each other make it to their social media handles. For instance, Zaheer posted photos of himself with his ladylove while he was wishing her on her birthday. The series of adorable pictures were captioned, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz."

The couple has reportedly been living together for a year and is set to make it official at their wedding venue, Bastian - At The Top, in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

In the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen donning the role of Fareedan in the Sanjay Leela Bhashali-directorial Heeramandi. Reports of the show's return for the next season came on news just a few days back.