Ranveer Singh gorges on fries; working on bulking himself up for the next project

Daddy-to-be Ranveer Singh was spotted in Alibag earlier this weekend spending some 'me-time'. The actor's photos from a cafe surfaced online and in one of them, he was seen gorging on a plate full of fries.

Ranveer, who is often on the top of his fitness game, indulged in a little cheat meal and if the media reports are to be trusted, then he is expected to bulk up for his next project.

Apparently, the actor needs to gain close to 15 kgs for the project. Could this be for Don 3? Well, that only time will tell. In the photos currently doing rounds online, Ranveer can be seen dressed in loosely fitted white tee and he's sporting a heavy beard, reminiscent of his look in the 2018 release Padmaavat.

Check out his photos here: