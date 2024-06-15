Ranveer Singh gorges on fries; working on bulking himself up for the next project

Daddy-to-be Ranveer Singh was spotted in Alibag earlier this weekend spending some 'me-time'. The actor's photos from a cafe surfaced online and in one of them, he was seen gorging on a plate full of fries.
Ranveer, who is often on the top of his fitness game, indulged in a little cheat meal and if the media reports are to be trusted, then he is expected to bulk up for his next project.
Apparently, the actor needs to gain close to 15 kgs for the project. Could this be for Don 3? Well, that only time will tell. In the photos currently doing rounds online, Ranveer can be seen dressed in loosely fitted white tee and he's sporting a heavy beard, reminiscent of his look in the 2018 release Padmaavat.
Check out his photos here:
Ranveer was recently in the news after he attended the second round of pre-wedding festivity of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. While Deepika gave it a miss reportedly due to travel restrictions during the pregnancy, Ranveer was certainly the life of the party and a video of him dancing with Guru Randhawa and Orry surfaced online.
For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer are expected to embrace parenthood after six years of marriage. In September, the couple will welcome a little bundle of joy and their fans are certainly expected to hear the good news.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by by Karan Johar. Ranveer and Alia Bhatt lead the star cast which also included acting stalwarts Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Next up, he will be seen in Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.