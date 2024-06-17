Firing at Salman Khan's home: YouTuber from Rajasthan held accused

Mumbai Police has arrested a 25-year-old man named Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, an alleged follower of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection to the firing that took place at actor Salman Khan's residence on April 12.
Hailing from Bundi in Rajasthan, the accused had uploaded a video on YouTube on his channel where he said, "Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gang members are with me and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he did not apologise yet."
According to the police, an offence was registered at South Cyber Police Station vide under sections 506(2), 504, 34 of the IPC and section 66(d) of the Information Technology (IT) Act against an individual, who had discussed plans to kill Salman Khan as part of the Bishnoi gang on an YouTube channel named 'Are Chhodo Yar'.
This become a the latest developments in the firing incident. On April 14, two men in motorbikes fired five round just outside the actor's residence in Bandra. Out of the six people who were arrested next, Anuj Thapan reportedly died by suicide in police custody on May 1. According to sources, the actor was sleeping and awaked to the sound of firing during the incident.