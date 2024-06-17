Firing at Salman Khan's home: YouTuber from Rajasthan held accused

Mumbai Police has arrested a 25-year-old man named Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, an alleged follower of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection to the firing that took place at actor Salman Khan's residence on April 12.

Hailing from Bundi in Rajasthan, the accused had uploaded a video on YouTube on his channel where he said, "Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gang members are with me and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he did not apologise yet."