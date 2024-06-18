Ananya Panday clicks a picture with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski exhibition

Ananya Panday recently attended the Swarovski Master of Light exhibition in Milan and she looked stunning! Ananya wore a blingy green dress for the event, which was Tinkerbell-inspired, according to the actress. Her makeup was dewy and her hair was in a slick back bun.

Sharing a video from the event, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to be a part of Swarovski's landmark travelling exhibition, Masters of Light, European premiere in Milan. The exhibition maps a journey through time and space across Swarovski's storied history, from its foundation in Austria in 1895 to the present day. A true celebration of almost 130 years of Swarovski's heritage, artistry, and savoir-faire across the worlds of fashion, jewellery, and pop culture. Loved being a part of such a spectacular evening!"