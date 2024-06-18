Ananya Panday clicks a picture with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski exhibition

Ananya Panday recently attended the Swarovski Master of Light exhibition in Milan and she looked stunning! Ananya wore a blingy green dress for the event, which was Tinkerbell-inspired, according to the actress. Her makeup was dewy and her hair was in a slick back bun.
Sharing a video from the event, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to be a part of Swarovski's landmark travelling exhibition, Masters of Light, European premiere in Milan. The exhibition maps a journey through time and space across Swarovski's storied history, from its foundation in Austria in 1895 to the present day. A true celebration of almost 130 years of Swarovski's heritage, artistry, and savoir-faire across the worlds of fashion, jewellery, and pop culture. Loved being a part of such a spectacular evening!"
In another array of pictures, Ananya can be seen posing with Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Ananya also shared a few more pictures from the event, writing, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski Masters of Light exhibition in Milan @giovannaengelbert @swarovski”
She also explored the streets of Milan and took her fans along with her. She shared a few more pictures posing against the beautifully lit-up cathedral, captioning the photo, "Milan at night."
Work-wise, Ananya’s doing it all! She is all set to lend her voice for the Hindi adaptation of Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated film Inside Out 2. Ananya seems to be extremely excited for the role. She even told a prominent news agency that she was so mesmerised by the movie and never imagined that she would be part of the cast one day.
She said, "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time. I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerised by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story! Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I've had at work!"