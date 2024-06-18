Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber share heartwarming moment with paparazzi at the airport

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber recently shared a sweet airport moment, obliging the paparazzi with poses and a cute dance.
The couple was captured by the paparazzi as they exited their car and headed inside. Sunny looked effortlessly stylish in off-white sweatpants, a beige crop top and an off-white shirt, complemented by purple-tinted sunglasses. Daniel matched her chic vibe, wearing a denim blue set with a white t-shirt under an open shirt, paired with blue-tinted sunglasses. Their interaction with the paparazzi added a delightful touch to the encounter.
The heartwarming interaction began with the paparazzi cheerfully shouting "chalo" as the duo were spotted near their car. After exchanging good mornings, the paparazzi requested a photo of the couple together. Sunny and Daniel graciously obliged, striking a lovely pose that captured everyone's hearts. The moment became even more endearing when Daniel responded to a pap's inquiry about his well-being with a warm, “I am good, how are you?”
As they moved towards the airport, the paparazzi requested one final photo, and the couple happily complied. The delightful encounter ended on a high note with Sunny showcasing a cute dance move.
On the work front, Sunny has an exciting lineup of projects. She will star in the upcoming film Quotation Gang, where she shares the screen with Priyamani known for her role in The Family Man and Jackie Shroff. In this film, Sunny takes on the challenging role of a rural mafia member. Additionally, she is part of Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated film Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and is set for a theatrical release soon.