Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber share heartwarming moment with paparazzi at the airport

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber recently shared a sweet airport moment, obliging the paparazzi with poses and a cute dance.

The couple was captured by the paparazzi as they exited their car and headed inside. Sunny looked effortlessly stylish in off-white sweatpants, a beige crop top and an off-white shirt, complemented by purple-tinted sunglasses. Daniel matched her chic vibe, wearing a denim blue set with a white t-shirt under an open shirt, paired with blue-tinted sunglasses. Their interaction with the paparazzi added a delightful touch to the encounter.

The heartwarming interaction began with the paparazzi cheerfully shouting "chalo" as the duo were spotted near their car. After exchanging good mornings, the paparazzi requested a photo of the couple together. Sunny and Daniel graciously obliged, striking a lovely pose that captured everyone's hearts. The moment became even more endearing when Daniel responded to a pap's inquiry about his well-being with a warm, “I am good, how are you?”