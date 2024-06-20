Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s heartwarming sighting at the airport

Actor Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh served major couple goals, in their most recent appearance. Early Thursday morning, the soon-to-be parents were spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly stylish in all-black outfits.
As soon as they stepped out of their car, photographers swarmed them, requesting a photo. With a radiant smile, Deepika posed for the paparazzi, holding Ranveer's hand, who was carefully guiding his pregnant wife as they walked.
The adorable gesture and the care shown by the actor towards his wife stole fan’s hearts nationwide. She gracefully followed Ranveer towards the entrance, donning a chic black dress and a cozy cardigan, her hair cascading loosely over her shoulders. Ranveer complemented her look with loose pants and a black shirt.
Deepika had attended the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, on Wednesday in Mumbai. The event was graced by luminaries such as Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
At the event, Deepika quipped about her appearance, attributing it to Prabhas’ generosity with food. "I look like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me. It got to the point where it felt like a full catering service, not just homemade food. He feeds from the heart," she joked.
Deepika will be portraying the role of Sumathi in the most awaited dystopian thriller of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to hit theaters on June 27.