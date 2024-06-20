Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s heartwarming sighting at the airport

Actor Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh served major couple goals, in their most recent appearance. Early Thursday morning, the soon-to-be parents were spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly stylish in all-black outfits.

As soon as they stepped out of their car, photographers swarmed them, requesting a photo. With a radiant smile, Deepika posed for the paparazzi, holding Ranveer's hand, who was carefully guiding his pregnant wife as they walked.

The adorable gesture and the care shown by the actor towards his wife stole fan’s hearts nationwide. She gracefully followed Ranveer towards the entrance, donning a chic black dress and a cozy cardigan, her hair cascading loosely over her shoulders. Ranveer complemented her look with loose pants and a black shirt.