On World Music Day, Ayushmann Khurrana hints at his new song

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on the occasion of World Music Day, which intends to foster musical diversity, on Friday, decided to tease his fans with his new track Reh Ja.

Also known as the ‘Fete de la Musique’, World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. It helps to connect musicians and music lovers across the globe to share their experiences of music.

It also helps in appreciating the diversity of musical traditions from across the globe. With Reh Ja, Ayushmann will also turn into a solo composer and songwriter for this track.

“If you split my heart into two, I guess music will take up one half as it is truly my reason to live and to create. It touches upon every relationship that I share with my family, friends, my passion, my work, my existence,” said Ayushmann, whose track Pani Da featured in his debut film Vicky Donor in 2012.