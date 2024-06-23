Shahid Kapoor shares a heartwarming snap of his children looking at Mumbai skyline from their luxurious Worli home

A few years ago, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput moved into their luxurious duplex apartment in the heart of Mumbai’s Worli neighbourhood. Since then, their social media has been a gateway for fans to get glimpses of their stunning home. From chic decor to heartwarming family moments, Shahid and Mira’s Instagram accounts are a delightful window into their lives.
The couple lives with their adorable children, Misha and Zain, in a posh high-rise that offers mesmerising views of the city and the sea. Recently, Shahid shared a touching photo of Misha and Zain standing on their spacious balcony, gazing in awe at the panoramic vista. The breathtaking scene captured the essence of childhood wonder. “There can be immense joy filled in a single moment, enough to fuel you for days and months. Find 'em and store 'em in your heart forever. Morning all,” Shahid captioned the photo, reflecting on the beauty of simple moments.
The post quickly garnered attention, with actors Vikrant Massey and Ananya Pandey leaving heartfelt emojis in the comments. Fans showered the picture with love, with one admirer calling Shahid’s children “Beautiful kids!” and another remarking, “Too precious... both picture and caption.” The stunning view from the balcony also drew admiration, with a fan exclaiming, “This is your house's view... wowwwwwww.”
Shahid and Mira’s home is not just a feast for the eyes but also a testament to luxury and style. Situated in Three Sixty West, a high-end skyscraper in Worli, their duplex is reportedly worth a staggering INR58 crore. The apartment is bathed in natural light and boasts sweeping views of Mumbai’s skyline and the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, making it a perfect sanctuary for the family.