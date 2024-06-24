Sara Ali Khan reminisces her time in NYC, calls it 'soul celebration'

Actress Sara Ali Khan finds it surreal to be back in the Big Apple, the city she refers to as the place that housed "96 kilos" of her. Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures from New York. Flaunting her svelte figure in athleisure, the actress can be seen sipping coffee in a white crop top paired with fiery red shorts and sneakers.

“Surreal to be back to the city that housed 96 kgs of me,” Sara wrote as the caption. The actress was reminiscing about her student days at New York's Columbia University, where she ended up gaining a lot of weight.

The actress, the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has never shied away from talking about her struggles with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and obesity. Sara openly talked about it on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

However, before entering the industry with the 2018 film Kedarnath starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara got into regular workouts such as cardio, pilates, and yoga followed by a simple diet to shed the extra weight.