Kamal Haasan shares candid moment with 'Indian 2' co-star Siddharth

Veteran star Kamal Haasan and his Indian 2 co-actor Siddharth are closer than they appear, going by the post he has shared on social media. Kamal took to Instagram and shared a photo taken aboard an aircraft.

In the image, Kamal is seen smiling at Siddharth, who is seated opposite him, with Siddharth’s reflection visible in a mirror. For the caption, Kamal, who is fondly known as Ulaganayagan by his fans, wrote: “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear!” and tagged Siddharth in the post.

Kamal Haasan began his career as a child artiste at the age of six. He has been a part of the acting world for over five decades and has worked in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Hindi. The actor, who is known for acclaimed movies such as Sadma, Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Saagar, has several films lined up for release.