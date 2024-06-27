Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family moments with her followers

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daily life as a working mother and actor through her Instagram posts. Currently in Australia filming The Bluff, Priyanka posted a collection of recent photos on Thursday, featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. In addition to these heartfelt moments, Priyanka also gave fans a glimpse into the physical toll of filming her latest film, The Bluff.

In one video, she revealed a red mark beneath her knee, showcasing the injuries she sustained during filming. Another video showed a close-up of her feet, with someone massaging garlic cloves beneath them. When a fan asked about the purpose of the garlic, Priyanka explained, "Helps with inflammation and fever." However, this isn’t the first time the actor has suffered injuries while working on the project.