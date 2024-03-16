Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home destroyed by a fire

Actress and model Cara Delevingne’s house in Los Angeles was destroyed in a fire on Friday. By the time firefighters arrived at the two-storey building, the fire which had started from the back of the house had moved up to the attic.
According to reports, it took a team of 94 firefighters over two hours to bring the situation under control. One of the firefighters was hospitalised and a resident was affected by minor smoke inhalation.
After the news broke, the model took to Instagram to share stories about the same. She posted a picture of two of her cats and captioned it – “My heart is broken today. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”
She also went on to express her gratitude to the firefighters who put out the fire. “ Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” she wrote.
The $7 million mansion featured a David Bowie memorial, a ball pit, a billiards room and kooky hats displayed on a wall. It truly captured Cara’s free spirit. The white brick house was originally built in 1941 for the Von der Ahe family, founders of the Vons grocery chain.
Cara recently made her stage debut as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret. Her acting stints include the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and the films Her Smell and Suicide Squad among others.