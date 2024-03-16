Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home destroyed by a fire

Actress and model Cara Delevingne’s house in Los Angeles was destroyed in a fire on Friday. By the time firefighters arrived at the two-storey building, the fire which had started from the back of the house had moved up to the attic.

According to reports, it took a team of 94 firefighters over two hours to bring the situation under control. One of the firefighters was hospitalised and a resident was affected by minor smoke inhalation.

After the news broke, the model took to Instagram to share stories about the same. She posted a picture of two of her cats and captioned it – “My heart is broken today. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”