Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcome a baby boy

Parents of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala welcomed a newborn son on Sunday. The news shared on Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh’s Instagram, brought a ray of hope and joy amidst the grief of the musician’s passing in May 2022.
The photo captured a tender moment - Balkaur, clad in blue, cradling the newborn with a picture of Sidhu smiling brightly in the background. A cake adorned the table, hinting at a joyous celebration for the family. Balkaur expressed his gratitude in Punjabi, stating, “With the blessings of millions who loved Shubdeep (Sidhu's real name), the Almighty has placed Shubh's younger brother in our arms. The family is healthy by Waheguru's grace, and I'm deeply grateful for the immense love from all our well-wishers.”
This news comes after Balkaur addressed rumours swirling around his family last week. He urged fans on Facebook, “We are grateful for Sidhu's fans' concern, but there are many rumours circulating. Please don't believe them. Any news will be shared directly by the family.”
Family sources confirmed to sources in February that Sidhu’s mother, Charan Kaur, underwent successful IVF treatment, with the baby due in March. This new arrival brings a beacon of light for the Moosewala family as they navigate life after Sidhu’s tragic passing.S
Sidhu, a rising star in the Punjabi music industry, was shot dead at the age of 28 in May 2022. The incident sent shockwaves through the music community and beyond.