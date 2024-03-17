Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcome a baby boy

The photo captured a tender moment - Balkaur, clad in blue, cradling the newborn with a picture of Sidhu smiling brightly in the background. A cake adorned the table, hinting at a joyous celebration for the family. Balkaur expressed his gratitude in Punjabi, stating, “With the blessings of millions who loved Shubdeep (Sidhu's real name), the Almighty has placed Shubh's younger brother in our arms. The family is healthy by Waheguru's grace, and I'm deeply grateful for the immense love from all our well-wishers.”