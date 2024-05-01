Nimrat Kaur shares glimpses of Bandra mornings, wishes 'Happy May Day'

Nimrat Kaur, on Wednesday, gave a peek into her "Bandra mornings" and wished everyone on the occasion of May Day.

The actress, who was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video took to Instagram Stories and shared a string of pictures from her morning walk. The first snap shows some cats sitting on the roadside. It is captioned, "Bandra mornings...."

There is a glimpse of her jogging shoes and shiuli flowers. There is also a video of the church. The last picture is a selfie, where we can see Nimrat wearing a beige coloured running jacket with no makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail. She captioned it, "Happy May Day!!"

Here are some glimpses of the post: