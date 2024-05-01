Nimrat Kaur shares glimpses of Bandra mornings, wishes 'Happy May Day'

Nimrat Kaur, on Wednesday, gave a peek into her "Bandra mornings" and wished everyone on the occasion of May Day.
The actress, who was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video took to Instagram Stories and shared a string of pictures from her morning walk. The first snap shows some cats sitting on the roadside. It is captioned, "Bandra mornings...."
There is a glimpse of her jogging shoes and shiuli flowers. There is also a video of the church. The last picture is a selfie, where we can see Nimrat wearing a beige coloured running jacket with no makeup and her hair tied in a ponytail. She captioned it, "Happy May Day!!"
For the uninitiated, International Workers' Day, also known as May Day is marked on May 1 and is a celebration of labour and the working classes. It finds its origins in the labour union movement, particularly the eight-hour day movement, which advocated the right of individual to have eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest.
On the work front, Nimrat was last featured in a mystery thriller web series School of Lies. She next has Section 84 in the pipeline.