Abhishek Bachchan to join the cast of 'Housefull 5'

The successful franchise Housefull is going to become even wittier as it returns for the fifth instalment soon. What is more exciting for the franchise fans is that the makers announced today that Abhishek Bachchan would be joining the cast which is scheduled to begin shooting soon.
Abhishek who has been known for pulling off pranks and witty responses would add to the fun and quirkiness of the movie. With the announcement taking over social media, netizens and audiences are quite excited to see Bachchan in this movie.
The makers, posted this morning, "We’re pleased to announce @bachchan joining the Housefull fam once again, we’re happy to have you back #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani."
Abhishek Bachchan has had a wonderful critical success last year as he played a sports coach to Saiyami Kher in the sports drama Ghoomer. Not only was the movie much appreciated by all, it travelled to several film festivals and left a wonderful impact on the audience.
Over the years, Bachchan has shown his versatility as he took up a variety of roles. From comedy to serious roles and drama, he fits well in all.
Shooting for Housefull 5 is expected to begin shortly and the release is scheduled for June 2025. It will, of course, feature Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with an exciting ensemble cast.
The entire franchise has been winning the hearts of the people since its first instalment and the announcement has piqued up the curiosity of the audiences. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie next year.