Abhishek Bachchan to join the cast of 'Housefull 5'

The successful franchise Housefull is going to become even wittier as it returns for the fifth instalment soon. What is more exciting for the franchise fans is that the makers announced today that Abhishek Bachchan would be joining the cast which is scheduled to begin shooting soon.

Abhishek who has been known for pulling off pranks and witty responses would add to the fun and quirkiness of the movie. With the announcement taking over social media, netizens and audiences are quite excited to see Bachchan in this movie.

The makers, posted this morning, "We’re pleased to announce @bachchan joining the Housefull fam once again, we’re happy to have you back #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani."