Preity recalls how 'Sangharsh’ shoot left her with broken leg, chipped teeth, cut lip

Responding to another question about which film she would like to have a second part, Preity replied, "Sangharsh for sure, rest can’t think of any right now.”

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Sangharsh, a psychological horror thriller film, also stars Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh. It had Alia Bhatt as a child actor. The actress also praised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, with whom she has worked in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

"Salman has a heart of gold and is the most loyal and amazing friend, besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent, and he is extremely down to earth and simple when you get to know him," she wrote.

The actress was asked to "say something about Virat Kohli," to which she replied, "I love his on-field aggression and his will to win! I also love the way he loves family and his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL."