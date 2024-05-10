Gurdip Punjj shares snaps with her family and Varun Dhawan

In the shared pics, the actor wrote, “It was a pleasure working with you both @varundvn @shashankkhaitan you both not only superstars but superhumans..... good luck for the film #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari #dharmaproductions #lovedshootingthem.”

The film was announced earlier this year. Dharma movies had released the film poster with a caption, “Our Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025.” The director and the hero have worked together previously for Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.