Gurdip Punjj shares snaps with her family and Varun Dhawan

TV actor Gurdip Punjj is sharing screens with Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor for their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The team has had their funny moments as the actor shared pictures with Varun. She even thanked the entire team for a great experience on the sets.
In the shared pics, the actor wrote, “It was a pleasure working with you both @varundvn @shashankkhaitan you both not only superstars but superhumans..... good luck for the film #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari #dharmaproductions #lovedshootingthem.”
The film was announced earlier this year. Dharma movies had released the film poster with a caption, “Our Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025.” The director and the hero have worked together previously for Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Recently, Karan Johar released a clip that featured him along with the cast of the film, Varun, Jahnvi, Rohit Saraf and rest of the cast members from a pooja ceremony. All the members in the video were dressed in traditional yellow outfits, and Karan posted the video with a caption saying, “JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari's shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine! # SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025.”
Gurdeep Punjj, after working in a daily soap Sanjivani, she became a household name. She also worked in many other serials like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.