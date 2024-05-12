From Kajol to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood celebs extend Mother’s Day wishes on social media

Kajal shared a cute happy picture with her mom, saying, "Happiest Mother's Day my darling mommy @vinayagg2060 love you to the moon and back (scientifically, with all the blood my heart can pump in a lifetime!) so much more love, gratitude and respect for all that you've done for us and still continue to do so."

Kajal, who is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu, also dropped a photo with her baby boy Neil, and said: "Thank you for choosing me as your mum my little @neil kitchlu! You bring so much sunshine into my life! It just couldn't get better than this... taught me how to be a mother, what these feelings even mean."