Rashmika Mandanna presents Mumbai's Atal Setu as Viksit Bharat showpiece

“Don’t look at me, look outside the car. What do you see? If you still see a sea bridge then open your eyes bro... Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest ever sea bridge, 22 km long, 6 lanes, and it cuts a 2-hour journey to 20 minutes. Unbelievable, isn’t it? A few years ago, who would have thought that this could happen? This knock is on those closed doors which said India can’t dream big,” she said in the video.

She added, “But, we built this majestic marvel in just 7 years. Atal Setu has knocked so hard on the future doors that new doors have opened to Viksit Bharat. Atal Setu is not just a bridge, it’s a guarantee for a young India. Our nation is unstoppable now. You want to get 100s of such Atal Setu bridges? Wake up and vote for development."