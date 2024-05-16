Sanya Malhotra exudes regal charm in golden lehenga [SEE PICS]

Sanya Malhotra is a vision to behold, as she has shared a 'throwback Thursday' post, dropping mesmerising pictures in a golden lehenga.
The actress, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, took to Instagram, and shared a string of photos with her 3.7 million followers. In the pictures, she can be seen graciously posing in a golden choli, matching lehenga and dupatta.
For the makeup, the diva opted for nude lips, golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and a maroon bindi. She tied her curly tresses in a low bun with a golden hair accessory on it.
Sanya rounded off the look with a golden ethnic choker necklace, matching earrings, and a ring. The actress shared the post with the caption: "Throwback Thursday," followed by a full moon face emoji.
In an exclusive interaction with Indulge, Sanya spoke about her beauty secrets and her sense of style. The actress shared, "Some days, I’ll go all out with hair and makeup, experimenting with different lo-oks. Other times, I prefer to keep it comfy and stick to styles I’m comfortable with. It’s all about finding that balance between experimenting and staying true to what makes me feel good."
On the work front, Sanya will be next seen in Mrs, which is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. She also has Baby John and the Tamil film Thug Life.
The actress also recently joined the cast of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's highly-anticipated comedy drama, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.