Naga Chaitanya’s new Porsche worth INR 3.5 crore adds to his luxury fleet

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the Indian actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema, has recently added a brand new Porsche to his high-end car collection. This already includes an array of luxury rides, from Ferrari to BMW.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 20th, car dealership Porsche Centre Chennai shared the glimpses of Chaitanya and his brand new silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Where they captioned the post, “We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS.”