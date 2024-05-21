Naga Chaitanya’s new Porsche worth INR 3.5 crore adds to his luxury fleet

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the Indian actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema, has recently added a brand new Porsche to his high-end car collection. This already includes an array of luxury rides, from Ferrari to BMW.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 20th, car dealership Porsche Centre Chennai shared the glimpses of Chaitanya and his brand new silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Where they captioned the post, “We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS.”
According to reports, the car was registered on May 17, 2024, and is said to be the first Porsche 911 GT3RS in Hyderabad. The actor was seen driving around the city in his new luxury car, which became viral on social media.
On the workfront, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in the Telugu action drama film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Nondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner. The film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The movie revolves around the life of a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. It is all set to release in theaters on Dec 20, 2024.