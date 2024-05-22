Shruti Haasan revisits her 'solo home’ where she began to dream

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan revealed that the roof top of her Chennai house became her 'solo home', where she learned about life and herself.
In her Instagram Stories, the singer and actress shared a gamut of pictures from the house. In the first image, Shruti was seen sitting on the roof and smiling at the camera. She described it as her 'solo home', and captioned it, “I used to chill on this roof as an eighteen-year-old. This was my first solo home and I learned a lot about life and myself here.”
She then shared another picture from the roof, where she said she started to dream for herself and wrote music.
“I started to dream for myself; I began writing music and thinking of going to music school, and I fell in love with life and myself for the very first time (sic),” she wrote.
In the last image, she is seen standing on the roof and gazing into the sky. “Many days spent wishing and dreaming for the future I enjoy as my present today I work hard never to forget that Chennai girl who never forgot to be a weirdo and dream on her own terms (sic),” wrote Shruti.
Shruti made her acting debut with Luck in 2009. She took the plunge into Telugu films in 2011 with Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and later made her Tamil debut with 7aum Arivu in the same year. She appeared in a slew of films, including 3, Poojai, Srimanthudu, Puli, Premam, Singam 3, Yaara, Vakeel Saab, and Hi Nanna, to name a few.