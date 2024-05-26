Kareena Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her dreamy walk-in wardrobe; says, ‘It's couture darling, you won't understand’

Bollywood style icon Kareena Kapoor offered a glimpse into her fabulous world on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram, she shared a mirror selfie from her walk-in closet, sending fashionistas into a frenzy. The image was a dream come true for any shoe and bag enthusiast. Neatly organized shelves showcased an impressive collection of footwear, while designer handbags add a touch of glamorous chaos on another rack.
A cosy vibe permeated the space, accentuated by a traditional carpet and a wooden chair and table set. A cute little cane stool tucked under the dressing table completed the picture, reflecting Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s signature elegant yet homey aesthetic.
The caption, “It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK [If You Know You Know]. Kaftan Girl for life,” hints at a potential upcoming fashion project. Kareena often champions comfortable yet chic kaftans, and this cryptic message has sparked speculation among fans.
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Meanwhile, Saif has films like Devara and Jewel Thieflined up for release. The power couple, married in 2012, share two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.
Kareena’s closet reveal serves as a reminder of her enduring style influence and leaves fans eager to see what fashionable surprises she might have in store.