Kareena Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her dreamy walk-in wardrobe; says, ‘It's couture darling, you won't understand’

Bollywood style icon Kareena Kapoor offered a glimpse into her fabulous world on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram, she shared a mirror selfie from her walk-in closet, sending fashionistas into a frenzy. The image was a dream come true for any shoe and bag enthusiast. Neatly organized shelves showcased an impressive collection of footwear, while designer handbags add a touch of glamorous chaos on another rack.