Shah Rukh Khan flies to Chennai with family for IPL finals

Just days after being hospitalised in Ahmedabad due to a heat stroke, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan jetted off to Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals on Sunday. Accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, the Khan family made a united appearance at Mumbai’s Kalina airport.
Opting for a casual travel look, Shah Rukh donned a printed hoodie, keeping his head covered upon entering the airport. Gauri sported a classic denim shirt and pants, paired with sunglasses for a touch of glamour. Suhana opted for an olive green t-shirt and jeans, while Aryan went for a simple white t-shirt and grey trousers. Little AbRam kept things comfortable in a black t-shirt and pants. The family politely declined requests from the paparazzi for photos.
This airport appearance comes after Shah Rukh Khan’s recent hospitalisation in Ahmedabad for dehydration and heatstroke. He had been in the city to watch an IPL match when his health concerns arose. Thankfully, a health update from his manager, Pooja Dadlani, on Thursday confirmed his recovery. “To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.” Ahmedabad's scorching temperatures, reaching a peak of 45.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, likely contributed to his condition.
Shah Rukh Khan’s last graced the silver screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, a comedy-drama exploring illegal immigration. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. Reports suggest he’ll soon begin filming for his upcoming project, King.