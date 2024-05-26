Shah Rukh Khan flies to Chennai with family for IPL finals

This airport appearance comes after Shah Rukh Khan’s recent hospitalisation in Ahmedabad for dehydration and heatstroke. He had been in the city to watch an IPL match when his health concerns arose. Thankfully, a health update from his manager, Pooja Dadlani, on Thursday confirmed his recovery. “To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.” Ahmedabad's scorching temperatures, reaching a peak of 45.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, likely contributed to his condition.