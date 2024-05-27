Clad in lehenga, Janhvi Kapoor visits 'mumma' Sridevi's favourite place in Chennai

Ahead of the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, actress Janhvi Kapoor visited the Muppathamman temple, which she said was her "mumma" and late actress Sridevi’s favourite place in Chennai.

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a gamut of pictures from her temple visit. In the images, Janhvi is seen wearing a lehenga with floral prints. She opted for a simple look, completing it with beach wave hair.

“Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. Mumma’s most favourite place to visit in Chennai,” Janhvi wrote in the caption. Actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section and quipped: “Masi whose actually your sister.”