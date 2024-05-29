'Truly humbled and overwhelmed,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being ranked on IMDb’s Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars

Earlier today, IMDb listed down the most viewed Indian stars of the last decade. While Deepika Padukone topped the chart with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reigning strong on the third position, Samantha Ruth Prabhu became the only female actor from the South to be featured in the top 15.

Samantha, who is known for her her roles in Telugu and Tamil films including Ye Maaya Chesave, Thanga Magan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the most recent Shaakuntalam, opened up about this IMDB honour an expressed her gratitude.

"This is the sum total of the efforts of all the directors, writers and producers who have contributed to this and the incredible love and faith that the audience has shown me. Truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you IMDB for this honour," the actress shared.