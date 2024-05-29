'Truly humbled and overwhelmed,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being ranked on IMDb’s Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars

Earlier today, IMDb listed down the most viewed Indian stars of the last decade. While Deepika Padukone topped the chart with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reigning strong on the third position, Samantha Ruth Prabhu became the only female actor from the South to be featured in the top 15.
Samantha, who is known for her her roles in Telugu and Tamil films including Ye Maaya Chesave, Thanga Magan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the most recent Shaakuntalam, opened up about this IMDB honour an expressed her gratitude.
"This is the sum total of the efforts of all the directors, writers and producers who have contributed to this and the incredible love and faith that the audience has shown me. Truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you IMDB for this honour," the actress shared.
Other than Samantha, a trade insider also talked about Samantha ranking in the list and briefed about her stellar career spanning 14 years.
"Being an artist first in her heart, she’s always been someone who’s immensely committed to the craft. With Citadel on the anvil for her as an actor, she has also taken on the mantle of a producer with her venture Tralala Moving Pictures and has an edgy and gritty multi-lingual thriller Bangaram which will go on floors soon. She’s also amidst reviewing many more scripts to assess her next few projects. It’s clearly extremely exciting for Samantha as it has been for the last decade be it for her as an actor, a philanthropist and an entrepreneur," they shared.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana, tanked at the box office.