Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora part ways: Reports

Actress Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor’s romance seems to have fizzled out. The stars, who were in a serious relationship for over five years have reportedly decided to part ways.

According to a source close to the media, Malaika and Arjun, who were in a serious committed relationship until recently, have decided to call it quits.

However, they have chosen to maintain a dignified silence on this matter and do not wish their personal life to become a think-piece for public consumption and dissection.

“Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.

The source added that despite their split, there is no resentment from either side of the party and said, "they had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other."