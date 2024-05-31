Katy Perry to headline the masquerade ball for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise: Reports

Get ready for fireworks and Katy Perry! Reports suggest that the famous singer will perform at a fancy pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The party will be a masquerade ball at Cannes on May 31, on a cruise sailing from Italy to France. The event is called La Vite E Un Viaggio which translates to 'life is a journey'.

The source revealed that 800 guests have been invited. These guests are currently on a space-themed cruise touring Europe with planned stops in Barcelona and Genoa.

The cruise will dock in Cannes on Friday for the main event, which will be held at a £40 million estate. The party itself is scheduled to last only five hours but will feature a headline performance by Katy Perry. A DJ will also be flown in to complement the high-calibre entertainment.