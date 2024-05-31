Katy Perry to headline the masquerade ball for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise: Reports

Get ready for fireworks and Katy Perry! Reports suggest that the famous singer will perform at a fancy pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The party will be a masquerade ball at Cannes on May 31, on a cruise sailing from Italy to France. The event is called La Vite E Un Viaggio which translates to 'life is a journey'.
The source revealed that 800 guests have been invited. These guests are currently on a space-themed cruise touring Europe with planned stops in Barcelona and Genoa.
The cruise will dock in Cannes on Friday for the main event, which will be held at a £40 million estate. The party itself is scheduled to last only five hours but will feature a headline performance by Katy Perry. A DJ will also be flown in to complement the high-calibre entertainment.
Katy Perry's upcoming performance follows a star-studded pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika three months ago. The first round of pre-wedding celebration, hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Jamnagar, featured Rihanna and A-list guests like Zuckerberg and Gates.
Joining the pre-wedding cruise festivities, international DJ David Guetta will reportedly keep the party going with a high-energy set.
Earlier, a video went viral showcasing the Backstreet Boys, sporting white outfits, surprising guests with a live performance of their iconic hit I Wanna Be With You and serenading the gorgeous couple.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry wrapped up her time on American Idol after the show's season finale last week. While fans eagerly await her next musical ventures, they're still showing love for one of her most popular albums.