Here’s a glimpse into Diwali celebrations at Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s home

Mira Rajput brought warmth and elegance to Diwali this year, sharing glimpses of her beautifully decorated Mumbai home with her followers on Instagram. Known for her tasteful aesthetics, Mira transformed her residence into a festive haven, with Shahid Kapoor joining her to create a magical atmosphere. She combined mixed metals, fresh blooms and traditional marigolds with stunning silverware and antique accents.

In her post, Mira shared photos capturing joyful moments with Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter and close friends, all reveling in the festive spirit. Her thoughtfully arranged decor included vibrant orange and yellow flowers nestled in beautiful vases, antique candle holders and brass bowls overflowing with marigolds. Tables were adorned with elegant silverware, lending an air of sophistication to the setting. In one snapshot, Mira stands beside Shahid and Ishaan as they admire a beautifully decorated cake, highlighting the family's cosy celebration.