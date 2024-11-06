Celebs

Karisma Kapoor asks, ‘What’s the Intention?’ as she shows off her gorgeous hair

In the photos, the actress was seen wearing a black tank top paired with cosy blue pants
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor@therealkarismakapoor- Instagram
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Karisma Kapoor recently wowed fans on social media by sharing a series of radiant selfies, proudly flaunting her beautiful hair. On Wednesday, she posted a few early-morning selfies on her Instagram, captioning them, "What is the intention? #thattimeofyear #iykyk #earlymornings.”

In the photos, the actress beamed as she let her hair flow naturally. She was seen wearing a black tank top paired with cosy blue pants.

@therealkarismakapoor- Instagram
@therealkarismakapoor- Instagram
@therealkarismakapoor- Instagram

Recently, she also shared striking photos of herself in a red lehenga with a matching shrug. This look was from her appearance on a reality show, where she judges alongside Sajid Khan, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis.

@therealkarismakapoor- Instagram

In other news, Karisma appeared with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, where she shared candid stories. One highlight was Karisma recalling when Kareena first revealed her relationship with Saif Ali Khan, describing the moment as "earth-shattering" and sharing that she found out while in London.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in Netflix’s mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You to Death, directed by Homi Adajania. The ensemble cast included Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. Released on Netflix on March 15, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare photo of Sharmila Tagore with late designer Rohit Bal
Karisma Kapoor

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com