Ananya Panday stuns in black dress and celebrates friendship first
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently expressed her loyalty to her close-knit group of girlfriends, saying her friends always come first. Sharing a group photo with her friends on Instagram Stories, Ananya showcased her toned look in a sleek black dress, with her hair styled in a neat bun and sporting a natural, no-makeup look. She captioned the post, “Worse comes to worst… My girls comes first #briDEE.”
Last week, Ananya made headlines by wearing a 21-year-old traditional outfit originally belonging to her mother, Bhavna Panday, and designed by the late Rohit Bal. She wore the vintage ensemble at her friend Deeya Shroff’s wedding to Mihir Madhvani, adding a heartfelt message about celebrating her friend’s new chapter.
Ananya also shared excitement over her new movie, Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama set for a 2025 release, where she will star alongside Lakshya Lalwani. Both actors posted teaser posters on Instagram, hinting at the film's theme of passionate love.
Recently, Ananya starred in the thriller CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, where she portrayed a social media influencer who turns to an AI app to erase her ex-boyfriend’s digital presence after a betrayal. The film also features Vihaan Samat.