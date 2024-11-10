Ananya Panday stuns in black dress and celebrates friendship first

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently expressed her loyalty to her close-knit group of girlfriends, saying her friends always come first. Sharing a group photo with her friends on Instagram Stories, Ananya showcased her toned look in a sleek black dress, with her hair styled in a neat bun and sporting a natural, no-makeup look. She captioned the post, “Worse comes to worst… My girls comes first #briDEE.”