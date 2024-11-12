Karan Johar shares insightful life advice on social media, says, ‘Know how to be happy alone’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared some thoughtful insights on social media. On Tuesday, Karan posted an inspiring message on his Instagram Stories about the importance of surrounding oneself with good people while also being comfortable alone. The quote read, “Surround yourself with the best people you can find, but also know how to be happy alone.”
The day before, he shared another reflective post, saying, “The conversation you are avoiding is the one you need the most.” Lately, Johar has been revealing a more introspective side, frequently sharing cryptic and philosophical messages online.
A few weeks back, he posted another intriguing message after Adar Poonawalla acquired a 50 per cent stake in his company, Dharma Productions, and Dharmatic Entertainment. Poonawalla’s Serene Productions purchased half of the company in a deal valued at INR 1,000 crore.
On the professional front, Karan recently announced his new project, Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie is slated for release next year.
Unveiling the film’s first poster, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”
The first poster showed Ananya and Lakshya peeking from behind a blanket, while in the second, they’re sitting close on a bed. Chand Mera Dil is Dharma Productions' fourth film featuring Lakshya, following Dostana 2, Bedhadak, and Kill, according to reports.