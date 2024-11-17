Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh express support for Nayanthara’s open letter to Dhanush

A powerful open letter penned by actress Nayanthara, criticising actor and producer Dhanush, has ignited a conversation in the Tamil film industry. Several actresses, including Shruti Haasan and Aishwarya Rajesh, who have previously worked with Dhanush, have expressed their support for Nayanthara, creating a wave of solidarity within the industry.
Nayanthara’s letter, shared on Instagram, called out Dhanush for sending her a legal notice for INR 10 crore. The dispute stems from Nayanthara’s upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, which includes behind-the-scenes footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush.
In her letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of refusing to grant permission for the use of footage and songs from the film, despite her repeated attempts to obtain an NOC (No Objection Certificate). She expressed her frustration, stating that someone with Dhanush’s established position and influential family background should be more understanding of the struggles faced by others in the industry.
“It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it's a long time for someone to continue being this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world,” Nayanthara wrote. She also alleged that Dhanush harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.
Nayanthara’s open letter quickly went viral, prompting responses from several actresses who have collaborated with Dhanush. Shruti, who starred alongside Dhanush in the film 3, showed her support by liking Nayanthara’s post. Other actresses, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, Anupama Parameswaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Manjima Mohan, and Gouri G Kishan, also liked the post, expressing their solidarity.
Parvathy went a step further by sharing Nayanthara’s post on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a saluting emoji. This public display of support from fellow actresses highlights the growing awareness and acknowledgment of challenges faced by women in the film industry.
Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18. The documentary promises an intimate look into the actress's life, including her relationship with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
This controversy has sparked a conversation about power dynamics and fairness within the Tamil film industry. Nayanthara’s bold stance and the support she has received from her peers signal a shift towards greater transparency and accountability in the industry.