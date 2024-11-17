Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh express support for Nayanthara’s open letter to Dhanush

A powerful open letter penned by actress Nayanthara, criticising actor and producer Dhanush, has ignited a conversation in the Tamil film industry. Several actresses, including Shruti Haasan and Aishwarya Rajesh, who have previously worked with Dhanush, have expressed their support for Nayanthara, creating a wave of solidarity within the industry.

Nayanthara’s letter, shared on Instagram, called out Dhanush for sending her a legal notice for INR 10 crore. The dispute stems from Nayanthara’s upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, which includes behind-the-scenes footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush.

In her letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of refusing to grant permission for the use of footage and songs from the film, despite her repeated attempts to obtain an NOC (No Objection Certificate). She expressed her frustration, stating that someone with Dhanush’s established position and influential family background should be more understanding of the struggles faced by others in the industry.

“It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it's a long time for someone to continue being this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world,” Nayanthara wrote. She also alleged that Dhanush harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.