Chris Stapleton dominates CMAs, but Morgan Wallen gets entertainer of the year

Chris Stapleton dominates CMAs, Morgan Wallen wins top honour

The 2024 Country Music Association Awards delivered an unforgettable evening of accolades, tributes, and powerful performances at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Chris Stapleton emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home four awards, while Morgan Wallen, despite a slow start, claimed the prestigious entertainer of the year title.

Stapleton’s wins included song of the year and single of the year for White Horse. He also earned male vocalist of the year for a record-breaking eighth time, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of country music. Known for his reserved demeanour, Stapleton thanked the audience with characteristic humility, saying, “I’m really honoured for this, thank you very much.”

Wallen’s surprising win

Though leading the pack with seven nominations, Wallen seemed poised for a shutout until he was awarded entertainer of the year. Presenter Jeff Bridges amusingly stumbled over his name, introducing him as “Morgan Waylon.” Wallen, notably absent from the event, still managed to leave a mark with his massive collaboration with Post Malone, I Had Some Help, which received four nominations but failed to win.

Genre-crossing performances

The evening highlighted country music’s collaborative spirit. The telecast opened with a standout duet between Stapleton and Post Malone, who donned cowboy regalia to perform his song California Sober. Malone, a first-time CMA nominee, later delivered an emotional solo performance of Yours, dedicating it to his daughter.

Stapleton returned to the stage multiple times, including a touching duet with his wife Morgane on What Am I Gonna Do and as part of an all-star tribute to George Strait, who received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Big moments and surprises

Cody Johnson pulled off a surprising win for album of the year with Leather, edging out heavyweights like Stapleton and Jelly Roll. “I thought Chris Stapleton or Jelly Roll was going to win,” Johnson admitted.

Lainey Wilson, last year’s entertainer of the year, served as co-host alongside Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning. She also secured two awards: female vocalist of the year and best music video for Wildflowers and Wild Horses.

Old Dominion continued their winning streak, clinching vocal group of the year for the seventh consecutive time, surpassing the previous record held by Little Big Town. Brooks & Dunn reclaimed vocal duo of the year for the 15th time, their first win in the category since 2006.

Megan Moroney, a rising star from Georgia, was named best new artist after delivering a heartfelt performance. “Thank you Jesus for putting this dream on my heart,” the emotional 27-year-old said as she accepted her award.

Honouring George Strait

The highlight of the evening was a tribute to George Strait, crowned the “king of country” by Stapleton while receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Artists including Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and Clint Black performed snippets of Strait’s iconic hits, from Amarillo by Morning to Troubadour. A smiling Strait thanked the performers, joking, “I’m glad I got ‘em first.”

A celebration of country music’s evolution

The awards ceremony also showcased the genre’s dynamic evolution, with performances blending traditional and contemporary styles. Brooks & Dunn teamed up with Jelly Roll for an emotional rendition of Believe, highlighting the genre’s enduring themes of faith and resilience.

The night culminated in a celebration of collaboration, artistry, and the timeless appeal of country music. The full telecast is now available for streaming on Hulu, offering fans a chance to relive the highlights of an extraordinary evening.