Pankaj Tripathi joins Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as festival ambassador

Hailing from a small village in Bihar, Pankaj started his journey with street plays and theatre before training at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Reflecting on his appointment, he shared, “Theatre was my first teacher and has been integral to my journey. It’s heartening to see a festival like ARM '24 celebrate both traditional and modern theatre forms, especially in a culturally rich region like Arunachal Pradesh.”

The festival will feature diverse performances, including proscenium theatre, street plays, and intimate productions. The festival will emphasise Arunachal’s oral traditions, local dance, and martial art forms, blending them with contemporary theatre styles.