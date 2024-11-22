Pankaj Tripathi joins Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as festival ambassador

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile acting and deep love for theatre, has been named the Festival Ambassador for Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 (ARM ’24). The international theatre festival, the largest in Northeast India, will run from November 22 to December 5, 2024, highlighting the artistic heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. Tripathi will attend the event with his wife, Mridula.
Pankaj expressed excitement about the festival’s ability to connect people and share stories. “Theatre helps us understand our shared humanity. I’m looking forward to experiencing the creativity and tradition ARM '24 will bring to the stage,” he said.
Hailing from a small village in Bihar, Pankaj started his journey with street plays and theatre before training at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Reflecting on his appointment, he shared, “Theatre was my first teacher and has been integral to my journey. It’s heartening to see a festival like ARM '24 celebrate both traditional and modern theatre forms, especially in a culturally rich region like Arunachal Pradesh.”
The festival will feature diverse performances, including proscenium theatre, street plays, and intimate productions. The festival will emphasise Arunachal’s oral traditions, local dance, and martial art forms, blending them with contemporary theatre styles.
The initiative is supported by the Arunachal Pradesh Government, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as a key supporter. Spearheaded by Riken Ngomle, Assistant Professor of Acting at NSD, and supported by Arunachal Tourism, this 15-day festival aims to bring together national and international talent while celebrating the region's unique cultural identity. ARM ’24 promises to be a vibrant platform for artists and audiences alike, celebrating Arunachal Pradesh's cultural richness through theatre.