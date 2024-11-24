Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of second schedule filming of their upcoming project

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before commencing the next schedule of their highly anticipated, yet-untitled film. The duo, accompanied by their team, were photographed during their spiritual visit, with Ranveer sharing moments on Instagram.
In one picture, Ranveer was seen wearing a saffron headscarf, dressed in a white shirt with the Golden Temple glistening in the backdrop. Another image showed him and Aditya praying, their backs turned to the camera. Captioning the post, Ranveer wrote, “Jakon raakhe saiyaan, maar sake na koi,” a phrase signifying faith in divine protection.
The visit marks the start of the film’s second schedule, following an elaborate shoot in Bangkok earlier this year. Announced in July, Ranveer described the project as a gift to his fans, promising an unprecedented cinematic experience. The film reportedly features Ranveer as an R&AW agent in a gripping action-packed narrative.
Produced by Jio Studios and Aditya’s B62 Studios, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. This collaboration comes after the success of Aditya’s previous venture, Article 370.
Ranveer’s most recent release, Singham Again by Rohit Shetty, has been a blockbuster hit, featuring a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and others. Fans eagerly await his next big-screen outing.