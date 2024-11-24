Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of second schedule filming of their upcoming project

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before commencing the next schedule of their highly anticipated, yet-untitled film. The duo, accompanied by their team, were photographed during their spiritual visit, with Ranveer sharing moments on Instagram.

In one picture, Ranveer was seen wearing a saffron headscarf, dressed in a white shirt with the Golden Temple glistening in the backdrop. Another image showed him and Aditya praying, their backs turned to the camera. Captioning the post, Ranveer wrote, “Jakon raakhe saiyaan, maar sake na koi,” a phrase signifying faith in divine protection.