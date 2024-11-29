Ed Sheeran to return to India with a six-city tour in January 2025

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to captivate Indian audiences once again with his + - = · x Tour. Following the immense success of his 2024 Mumbai concert, Ed will embark on a six-city tour across India, bringing his signature performance to fans in various cities.

The tour will kick off in Pune on January 30, 2025, followed by Hyderabad on February 2, Chennai on February 5, Bengaluru on February 8, Shillong on February 12, and culminating in Delhi NCR on February 15.

The Shape of You singer announced the 2025 on his Instagram handle, writing, "Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there."

Each concert promises to be an intimate and unforgettable experience. Known for his minimalist stage setup, Ed will perform with his guitar and Loopstation, creating a unique and personal connection with the audience. Fans can expect to hear his chart-topping hits like Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud and Perfect, along with songs from his latest album.

Tickets pre-sale for select cardholders will begin on December 9 on BookMyShow, while general ticket sales commencing on December 11.

Ed’s return to India is a testament to his immense popularity and the growing global appeal of Indian music audiences. His unique blend of soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating stage presence has made him a beloved figure among fans of all ages. As the excitement builds for the tour, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the magic of Ed Sheeran live.