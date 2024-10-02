Saif, Kareena honour PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on its 10th anniversary

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the 10th year of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan asked to unite for a “cleaner and greener India”.

They also heaped praise on PM Narendra Modi and said that he has a shown committed and strong leadership by working tirelessly in turning this mission into a nationwide movement.

On Instagram, the actress shared a video featuring her and her husband Saif. The video began with the two introducing themselves.

Kareena was then heard saying, “Today, I would like to talk to you not only as an actress, but as a mother, who wants the best for her children and Swachh Bharat Mission is a mission in which every family should take part.” Saif added, “It's not just about keeping our surroundings clean, it's about showing our kids that a healthy environment is a foundation for a happy life.”