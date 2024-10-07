Priyanka Chopra touched by thoughtful gift from ISKCON

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently received a gift from ISKCON and was touched by the gesture. PC shared on her Instagram stories a picture of a book and a letter, which has her daughter’s name.
The actress wrote on the picture, “Thank You”.
Earlier in the day, the actress had shared a leaf from her routine that she follows these days. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures as she juggled her professional and personal duties.
The pictures show her busy with the shoot of Citadel, her daughter visiting her on the sets of the show, the actress taking a walk with her daughter and engaging in playtime.
Prior to this, Priyanka had shared a throwback collage of her childhood picture and a picture from the initial phase of her career while discussing evolution. She wrote in the caption, “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win (with a laughing emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make-up and wardrobe.. Both pictures were taken less than a decade apart”.