After decades in comedy, Tim Heidecker shifts focus to a serious music career

Tim Heidecker, best known for his absurdist comedy and long-time creative partnership with Eric Wareheim, has shifted gears in recent years to focus more on music. Through songwriting, Heidecker has found an outlet to express his growing sense of existential dread and reflect on themes like fatherhood, aging, and navigating an uncertain world.

“There’s a million things to think about as you’re trying to go to sleep at night,” Heidecker said, referencing the post-pandemic anxieties that keep him awake. “In the age of Trump, North Korea, whatever it is.” These musings have found their way into his latest album, Slipping Away, which mixes semi-fictional apocalyptic storytelling with poignant reflections on his own life.

In Slipping Away, Heidecker wrestles with the fears and uncertainties of being a father and growing older. On the track "Dad of the Year," he sings: “I’ve got bills to pay / I’ve gotta keep working every day / I’m not gonna go down in history / Only my family, will remember me.” It's a stark, vulnerable reflection on the pressures of providing for his family while grappling with feelings of insignificance.

Other songs on the album delve into more fictional territory, imagining post-apocalyptic scenarios where society is on the brink of collapse. On “Bows and Arrows,” Heidecker sings: “Birds all falling out of the sky / Bees don’t sting and no one knows why / The air is thick, I can’t breathe / If I had anywhere to go you know, I would leave.” For Heidecker, these narratives are more than just gloomy fantasies—they’re a way of processing the real-world anxieties that many share.

“The subject of the songs that deal with this post-apocalyptic hellscape world and people suffering—it all sounds like a lot of fun, I know,” Heidecker joked. But to him, these themes offer fertile ground for creative exploration. While such dystopian imagery may be more common in TV and film, it’s less frequently seen in rock or pop music, making Slipping Away a unique and fresh take on these dark themes.

Heidecker’s transition from comedy to music hasn’t always been smooth. Audiences accustomed to his outlandish humor were unsure how to react to his more serious artistic endeavors. But even though it took some time for people to recognize his sincerity, Heidecker remained undeterred. His collaborations with notable musicians like Mac DeMarco, Weyes Blood, and Father John Misty have lent credibility to his music career, and his latest work has started to resonate with fans in unexpected ways.

Despite his increasing focus on music, Heidecker hasn’t left comedy behind. He continues to create through his weekly call-in show, Office Hours Live, and the long-running satirical movie review series On Cinema, which he co-hosts with Gregg Turkington. But he admits that it’s the friendships and collaborations with fellow artists that fuel his prolific output. For Heidecker, the joy of creating lies in the shared experience.

“The spirit of creativity should be completely intertwined with communion of friendship and doing stuff with people you want to do stuff with,” he explained. That ethos has kept him going and strengthened his long-term creative partnerships, including his 25-year collaboration with Wareheim.

While Heidecker initially pursued music as a teenager, his comedy career took center stage when Bob Odenkirk discovered him and Wareheim, helping launch their Adult Swim hit Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!. Music was mostly relegated to their comedy projects until Heidecker had a creative epiphany in his 40s. Influenced by songwriters like Randy Newman and Warren Zevon, who seamlessly blended humor with serious themes, Heidecker began transitioning away from satirical songs to more introspective, personal music.

“I sort of discovered in my 40s that these were guys that seemed a lot like me,” he said. “They didn’t have to leave their sense of humor at the doorstep. They could incorporate it into real songs.”

Now, with Slipping Away, Heidecker has embraced this more personal approach, addressing his own vulnerabilities head-on. While some fans may never fully embrace this shift, Heidecker has been pleasantly surprised by those who’ve connected with his more introspective work. His previous album, High School, resonated with listeners in ways his comedy hadn’t, offering a sense of shared experience and emotional connection.

As Heidecker continues to explore this new musical direction, he’s proving that even in the midst of existential dread, there’s always room for growth, creativity, and connection.