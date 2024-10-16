Sunny Deol finds solace in the mountains, teases big announcement

Born in 1957, Sunny Deol has long been a towering figure in Hindi cinema. As an actor, producer, director, and politician, he has achieved success across various fields. Deol served as a Member of Parliament for the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab, further solidifying his multifaceted career.

Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1983 alongside Amrita Singh in the romantic drama Betaab. He gained widespread recognition with the 1990 blockbuster Ghayal, and followed it up with a string of hits such as Arjun, Papa Ki Duniya, and Tridev.

Some of Deol’s most iconic performances include his roles in Border (1997) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), both of which became major box office successes. He also starred alongside his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol in Apne (2007) and the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011).

In 2023, Deol made a powerful comeback with Gadar 2, a film that shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time.