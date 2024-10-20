Alia Bhatt spends Sunday reminiscing about her Parisian treat

On the work front, Alia is currently in Kashmir, filming her upcoming movie Alpha. The actress recently posted scenic photos from the region, where she is seen enjoying the sun in warm, woolen attire. Captioning the post, “Kashmir #Alpha,” she teased her fans with insights from the shoot.

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, is part of YRF’s expanding spy universe, which includes successful franchises like Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, and the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan.

However, Jigra has been at the center of some controversy. Actress-director Divya Khossla Kumar took to Instagram, accusing Alia of artificially inflating box office numbers by purchasing tickets for her own movie. Divya shared a photo of an empty theater screening Jigra and questioned the legitimacy of the film's reported success. She commented that the theaters were empty and criticized what she called "fake collections." The post sparked a discussion on social media, raising questions about the film’s true performance.