Kajol serves boss lady energy in embroidered pantsuit in Jaipur

Bollywood star Kajol, who is currently in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film Do Patti, served major boss lady vibes in an embroidered pantsuit, which she described as a “thing of beauty”.

Kajol shared a string of pictures on Instagram. The first two had the actress posing in bed as she dressed to the nines in an ivory shaded floral pantsuit. She completed her look with a ponytail and retro sunglasses.

Another picture had the actress smiling as she held onto some lilies. The last image had the actress posing in front of the window of the hotel room she is staying in. For the caption, she wrote, “Room service please #dopatti #jaipurdiaries #thingofbeauty.”