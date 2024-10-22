Kajol serves boss lady energy in embroidered pantsuit in Jaipur
Bollywood star Kajol, who is currently in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film Do Patti, served major boss lady vibes in an embroidered pantsuit, which she described as a “thing of beauty”.
Kajol shared a string of pictures on Instagram. The first two had the actress posing in bed as she dressed to the nines in an ivory shaded floral pantsuit. She completed her look with a ponytail and retro sunglasses.
Another picture had the actress smiling as she held onto some lilies. The last image had the actress posing in front of the window of the hotel room she is staying in. For the caption, she wrote, “Room service please #dopatti #jaipurdiaries #thingofbeauty.”
Earlier this month, during the trailer launch of Do Patti, Kajol revealed her take on who the real Singham is. Asked who the real Singham is, Kajol playfully pointed to herself and said, “Maine ye bahut baar kaha hai ki asli Singham...(I have said it many times at the event that I am the one and only'real Singham' in life."
Talking about Do Patti, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.