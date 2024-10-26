Mrunal Thakur gives a glimpse of ‘best vatavaran’ in Rishikesh

Earlier, Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her playing around with puppies and cats on the sets. The actress used the song Nadaan Parindey by AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan from the 2011 film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor. “Mumma Can I PLEASE take these Nadan parindeys home ???? Please please pleaseeee #furryfriends #cats #dogs #love #pets #uttarakhand,” she wrote as the caption.

Mrunal will be next seen with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. She also has David Dhawan's comedy film with Varun Dhawan, and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.

On the professional front, Mrunal recently, she essayed the role of Divya in the sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.