Sonakshi Sinha shares pictures with her ‘Pookie’ ahead of Diwali

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon Dabangg, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production Notebook. The couple reportedly dated for seven years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Zaheer is an actor, and made his debut in 2019. His father Iqbal Ratansi has businesses in jewellery and real estate, while Zaheer made his debut with Notebook, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. His sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is set to share the screen with her husband in Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The two have previously worked together in the film Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, Blockbuster.