Timothée Chalamet surprises fans at his look-alike contest

In Lower Manhattan this past Sunday, a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest took an unexpected turn when the Dune and Wonka star himself appeared at the scene, drawing hundreds of fans and forcing police to intervene. Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet briefly mingled with his high-cheekboned doppelgängers, sparking a fan frenzy that soon led to crowd control measures, a $500 fine for organisers and at least one arrest.

The event, staged by YouTube personality Anthony Po, was held at Washington Square Park, where fans and look-alikes gathered to celebrate Chalamet’s distinctive style and presence. Participants came dressed as the actor’s iconic characters, with many channeling his Victorian-style Willy Wonka or desert-traversing Dune protagonist, Paul Atreides. But as the event drew more spectators than anticipated, police deemed it an “unpermitted costume contest,” issuing a dispersal order and later detaining one contestant whose name has not yet been disclosed. According to NYPD representatives, the reason for the arrest remains unspecified, with charges still pending.

Organisers had posted flyers around the city in the days leading up to the event, sparking social media buzz and a flood of RSVPs. “It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for Anthony Po, who seemed amused yet exasperated by the massive turnout. The event, which promised a modest $50 prize for the most convincing look-alike, began playfully with contestants flaunting their best Chalamet-inspired looks along a temporary red carpet.

However, the revelry was cut short. The NYPD moved in, calling for the crowd to disperse and escorting organisers off the park premises. As the look-alikes and fans exited, some scrambled to regroup at a nearby playground, where organisers quickly improvised a stage for the remaining contestants. Those still eager to compete paraded in front of the new crowd, as spectators offered cheers and critiques.

Many attendees had traveled from across the city and beyond and for some, the chaotic turn only added to the excitement. “It’s all in the nose,” said 27-year-old graphic designer Lauren Klas, balancing on a fence to get a better view of the stage. “All of his bone structure, really.” The atmosphere was charged as audience members weighed in, debating whether each contestant’s bone structure, wavy hair and high cheekbones truly captured Chalamet’s famously ethereal look.

The competition narrowed down to four finalists, who were then asked a series of quirky questions to test their “Chalamet-ness.” The finalists showcased their French proficiency, shared thoughts on making the world a better place and, in a tongue-in-cheek nod to Chalamet’s widely publicised relationship, discussed their hypothetical romantic aspirations with reality star Kylie Jenner.