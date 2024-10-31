Kareena Kapoor sends Diwali wishes from the Maldives, shares sun-kissed vacation snap

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Diwali in paradise! The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture from her family vacation in the Maldives, sending warm wishes to her fans.
“Dare to dream…Look ahead…Look after your mind and heart. Feel the light…Happy Diwali Friends,” Kareena captioned the post, accompanied by a series of festive emojis.
The photo captures Kareena looking radiant in a printed kaftan dress, a signature style staple in her wardrobe. Accessorising with a red baseball cap and tinted sunglasses, she posed against the backdrop of a pristine white sand beach and crystal-clear turquoise waters.
Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, praising her beauty and wishing her a happy Diwali. One fan even referred to her as ‘The Patakha,’ a playful nod to her vibrant personality and festive spirit.
Kareena jetted off to the Maldives with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, just in time for the Diwali festivities. The family was spotted at the airport on October 30, with Kareena sporting a comfortable yet stylish purple co-ord set, while Saif opted for a classic kurta and pants ensemble.
The couple, who have been married for 12 years, are known for their frequent vacations to exotic destinations. This Diwali getaway offers them a chance to relax, recharge, and create lasting memories with their children amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.