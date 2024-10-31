Kareena Kapoor sends Diwali wishes from the Maldives, shares sun-kissed vacation snap

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, praising her beauty and wishing her a happy Diwali. One fan even referred to her as ‘The Patakha,’ a playful nod to her vibrant personality and festive spirit.

Kareena jetted off to the Maldives with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, just in time for the Diwali festivities. The family was spotted at the airport on October 30, with Kareena sporting a comfortable yet stylish purple co-ord set, while Saif opted for a classic kurta and pants ensemble.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, are known for their frequent vacations to exotic destinations. This Diwali getaway offers them a chance to relax, recharge, and create lasting memories with their children amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.