Bhumi Pednekar relishes Indian thali, take a look

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film Bhakshak, which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie Khel Khel Mein. She next has Daldal and The Royals in the kitty.

In 2019, she began a campaign named Climate Warrior to raise awareness on environmental protection and global warming. She also joined forces with MTV India for their Nishedh campaign, which aimed to create awareness about health issues, including reproductive health, among the youth. Bhumi was named by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as India's first National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, to raise awareness on climate change on social media.